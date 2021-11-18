Foo Fighters Share New Video Starring Jason Sudekis

Foo Fighters have released the video for their song “Love Dies Young.”

The video shows the band synchronize-swimming with the help of their coach, played by ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason Sudekis.

Written and directed by Dave Grohl, the video for “Love Dies Young” is the latest promotion of the band’s ‘Medicine at Midnight’ album.

By the way: the ending is a little gross. You have been warned.