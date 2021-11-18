Twitch Streamer Doesn’t Realize She’s Interviewing Mike Shinoda

Twitch streamer Ovilee May got to interview Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park. She just didn’t realize it at first.
Shinoda made it to the premiere of ‘Arcane: League of Legends’ and chatted with May who eventually said, “You came up here and you didn’t tell me your name, so I don’t know your name.”
Once Shinoda said his name, it clicked for May who then began a “We’re Not Worthy”-type bow to the musician.
“Thank you for everything,” May said to Shinoda. “You’re amazing. I apologize for my transgressions. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to the world.”
Have you ever seen a celebrity that you did not recognize right away? Would you have been able to notice it was Mike Shinoda immediately?
