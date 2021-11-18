Netflix picks up comedy series based on last Blockbuster Video

Netflix has picked up a new comedy series based on the last Blockbuster Video starring Randall Park.

Blockbuster is going to be a 10-episode tv series that will depict the rise of streaming services and the emergence of the DVD delivery service.

Netflix’s head of comedy said, “When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited.”

Tracey Pakosta continued, “This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it’s a no-brainer.”

The streaming giant is making a 10-part comedy series on ‘Blockbuster.’ https://t.co/cqrE9FIiFV — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 18, 2021

Blockbuster does not have a release date just yet, but it is definitely in the works.

Do you think Netflix will make fun of defeating Blockbuster in this new comedy series? Or do you think they will respect Blockbuster?