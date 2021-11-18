Eddie Vedder Shares New Song, Makes Album Announcement

Eddie Vedder has shared a new song called “The Haves” from his upcoming album ‘Earthling.’

Vedder also announced that ‘Earthling’ would officially be released on February 11.

“The Haves” is a five-minute piano-filled song and follows the song “Long Way,” which was released in September.

‘Earthling’ will be the Pearl Jam frontman’s first solo album since 2011’s ‘Ukulele Songs.’

