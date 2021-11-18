News

Eddie Vedder Shares New Song, Makes Album Announcement

Eddie Vedder has shared a new song called “The Haves” from his upcoming album ‘Earthling.’

Vedder also announced that ‘Earthling’ would officially be released on February 11.

“The Haves” is a five-minute piano-filled song and follows the song “Long Way,” which was released in September.

‘Earthling’ will be the Pearl Jam frontman’s first solo album since 2011’s ‘Ukulele Songs.’

What do you think of Eddie Vedder’s solo music? How is it different from the music he makes with Pearl Jam?

