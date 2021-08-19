Foo Fighters To Be Honored At VMA’s

The Foo Fighters will be given a special honor at this year’s MTV VMAs.

The band will be presented with the first-ever Global Icon Award at next month’s awards show.

The Foos will also perform at the show for the first time since 2007, and are nominated for three more awards for the video for “Shame Shame”.

This year’s VMAs will go down Sept. 12th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

We’re honoring the @foofighters with the Global Icon Award at this year’s #VMAs https://t.co/IyGoNEEHCp — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 19, 2021

Why do they still have the VMA Awards when MTV doesn’t show music videos anymore? What’s the best Foo Fighters video?