Another Major Music Festival Will Require Vaccinations

Another major music festival is requiring attendees to be vaccinated.

Organizers of this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival announced Thursday that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours will be required to attend.

The two-weekend festival takes place Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, including headliners like Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, George Strait, and Miley Cyrus.

