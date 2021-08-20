Boner of the Day for August 20th, 2021

ROUND ONE

The FEC found that more than $6,000 in Venmo payments to Lauren Boebert’s reelection campaign fund were used for personal expenses.

via MSN

Hong Kong has made Nicole Kidman exempt from an up to 21 day quarantine after she traveled to the city to film a new Amazon series.

via People

The Northridge Learning Center will stop distributing high school course packets that claim “most slaves were treated kindly”.

via SLTrib

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made claims that unvaccinated African Americans are to blame for the current COVID spike.

via Houston Chronicle

The RNC has continued to believe in the illegitimacy of the 2020 election.

via HuffPost

PETA is claiming that the Missouri Primate Foundation has faked the death of Tonka, a famous chimpanzee.

via MSN