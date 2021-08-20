Boner Fight for August 20th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEM SLAVES WAS TREATED KINDLY….FOR THE MOST PART.
The Northridge Learning Center will stop distributing high school course packets that claim “most slaves were treated kindly”.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I’LL TELL YA WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THAT COVID.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made claims that unvaccinated African Americans are to blame for the current COVID spike.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.