Nine Inch Nails Cancel All 2021 Shows Due to Covid

Nine Inch Nails is among the many bands that are changing their plans due to Covid-19 concerns.

This includes all shows scheduled for September and festival performances.

In a statement announcing the cancellations, the band wrote, “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”

Nine Inch Nails were set to play the Welcome to Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals.

Do you think concerts will start getting canceled or postponed again? Were you planning on seeing Nine Inch Nails this year?

