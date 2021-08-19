Royal Blood Releases Cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True.”

Royal Blood is the latest band to share a cover coming off of the upcoming ‘Metallica Blacklist’ album.

Royal Blood shared their take on Metallica’s “Sad But True” on Thursday!

While the cover sounds true to the original song from the ‘Black Album,’ it also has elements of Royal Blood’s signature sound.

You can check out Royal Blood’s cover of “Sad But True” on their Youtube channel and when ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ is released on September 10.

What do you think of Royal Blood’s cover of “Sad But True?” Will you be purchasing ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ next month?