Foo Fighters Welcome Krist Novoselic In Seattle

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited on stage during Foo Fighters’ concert in Seattle on Saturday night. Krist Novoselic, whose band Giants in the Trees opened the night, later joined Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and rest of Foo Fighters to cover The Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips”. The Vaselines were one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite bands and Nirvana covered “Molly’s Lips” on numerous occasions early on in their careers. “This is an old song, we haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl proclaimed prior to launching into the spirited performance.

