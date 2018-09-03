U2 Calls Off Concert After Bono Suffers ‘Complete Loss of Voice’

U2 had to call off their concert in Berlin on Saturday night after Bono completely lost his voice. “We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice,” said a statement signed by band members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge. “We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice,” the statement said.

The band promised to update fans and the venue, the Mercedes Benz Arena also tweeted in support of Bono writing, “Get well soon, Bono.”