Pierce The Veil Teases Return

Pierce the Veil confirmed that they have “something really special” coming in a new Tweet. Frontman Vic Fuentes tweeted, “*is patiently waiting for @piercetheveil to drop a single.*” Fuentes responded via Pierce’s official Twitter account, saying, “Love you guys! I promise we’re working on something really special for you.”
😂 love you guys! I promise we’re working on something really special for you 😘🤘 -V https://t.co/Oa654g2EkA
— Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) September 2, 2018
Last November, drummer Mike Fuentes (Vic’s brother) was accused of sexual relations with a minor. In December, the band addressed the allegations in an official statement that revealed Mike would be taking a “break” from Pierce. It is unclear whether Mike will be in the band when they return.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.