Pierce The Veil Teases Return

Pierce the Veil confirmed that they have “something really special” coming in a new Tweet. Frontman Vic Fuentes tweeted, “*is patiently waiting for @piercetheveil to drop a single.*” Fuentes responded via Pierce’s official Twitter account, saying, “Love you guys! I promise we’re working on something really special for you.”

😂 love you guys! I promise we’re working on something really special for you 😘🤘 -V https://t.co/Oa654g2EkA — Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) September 2, 2018

Last November, drummer Mike Fuentes (Vic’s brother) was accused of sexual relations with a minor. In December, the band addressed the allegations in an official statement that revealed Mike would be taking a “break” from Pierce. It is unclear whether Mike will be in the band when they return.