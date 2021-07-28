Fred Durst Shows Off New Look

Fred Durst is showing off a new look.

The Limp Bizkit singer shared a photo of himself today with lighter hair and a handlebar mustache.

Durst deleted all the other pictures from his Instagram page and now just has the new photo with the caption: “Thinking about you 70.”

His bio, on both Instagram and Twitter, now says, “You’re confused? Classic.”

What do you make of Fred’s “rebranding?”