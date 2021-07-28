Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Takes Big Step in Welcoming Kourtney Kardashian Into the Family!

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, has taken a big step to welcome Kourtney Kardashian into the family by calling her “stepmom.”

The 15-year old was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” when she was asked about her dad’s relationship with the reality star. She referred to Kourtney as “stepmom” and has been spending a lot of time bonding with the oldest Kardashian.

Travis shares Alabama and her 17-year-old brother with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He’s been dating Kourtney since last year after being her neighbor for several years.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama totally approves of him dating Kourtney Kardashian! https://t.co/4p172X6Y6p — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 28, 2021

