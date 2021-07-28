The Offspring Debuts ‘Cockpit Karaoke’

Taking a cue from “The Late Late Show with James Corden’s” popular feature “Carpool Karaoke,” two members of The Offspring have launched a new video series called “Cockpit Karaoke.”

Like its title suggests, the series features singer Bryan “Dexter” Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman singing along with their band’s biggest hits from the cockpit of Holland’s private jet. “We know everyone’s heard of ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ but ‘Cockpit Karaoke?’ No one’s done that,” says Holland. “Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our many hits.”

