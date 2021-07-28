Corey Taylor says Unvaccinated People are ‘F***in’ A**holes’

The anti-vaccine sentiment in the United States has spiraled out of control.

That’s the word from Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, who says anti-vaxxers are killing people by “demonizing” coronavirus vaccines. “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil,” he says. “It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.”

.@CoreyTaylor – ‘People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil’: https://t.co/IsBCBKd45r — Loudwire (@Loudwire) July 27, 2021

Despite his strong feelings on the issue, Taylor stops short of saying vaccinations should be required for admission into concerts. “Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man — if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f***in’ a**hole.”

