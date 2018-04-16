Fresh X: A Perfect Circle “So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish”

Eat the Elephant is out this Friday!

A Perfect Circle’s Maynard James Keenan went on BBC One to share more new music before the album’s release on Friday. Maynard said the song is a riff on R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It.” The song is an ode to dead celebrities, naming Marilyn Monroe and Gene Wilder among others. The songs also has a pretty different feel from what we’ve heard from Eat the Elephant thus far. It has an odd uplifting feel musically and Maynard’s voice doesn’t feel as grinding as it does on the other track. This could be one of my all-time favorite A Perfect Circle tracks.