Fresh X: Green Day “Back in the U.S.A.”

A new track on their new greatest hits album

Today Green Day released “God’s Favorite Band”, another greatest hits album in case you missed it the first time around. This updated greatest features two new-ish tracks. One is “Ordinary World” from “Revolution Radio” performed acoustically with some help from country artists Miranda Lamber for some genre-bending enjoyment. The other is a pretty typical Green Day, swing-a-long & sing-a-long track, which you can watch the video for here.

