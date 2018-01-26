Fresh X: Jack White “Corporation”

Boarding House Reach is Out in March

To celebrate the on-sale of this tour today (a lot of cities have already sold out and added extra shows), including Salt Lake on August 9th at Saltair, Jack has released a new track from his upcoming album Boarding House Reach, which will feature 13 tracks.

The new track “Corporation” is a jam and half and after hearing 3 tracks from the new album, it seems Jack White is relying much less on guitar and focusing on straight up jams that are keyboard-based rather than the heavy riffs we all know him for. Maybe he’s just saving the meat and potatoes for the release date. Either way, enjoy the new track. It’s so groovy.