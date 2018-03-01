Fresh X: Jack White “Over and Over and Over”

A new White Stripes song?

Kind of. Jack White’s new album Boarding House Reach is out later this month, but he’s sharing the third track from it, which he originally wrote 13 years ago for the White Stripes. Jack White told Rolling Stone that the song didn’t work for the band, nor did it work when he tried to record it with The Raconteurs. Then he thought he might use it for a failed project with Jay-Z.

You can catch Jack White at Saltair on August 9th.