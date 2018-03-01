Is Utah Getting a Donald J. Trump Highway?

We might be!

Super-rational, laid-back guy and Utah Representative, Mike Noel has introduced a bill to change the name of Utah National Parks Highway to Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway. I have a few other good suggestions. I mean, if we are looking to switch things around:

Utah National Parks Highway

You can get a look at this wonderous piece of legislation right here.

If you’d like to share your thoughts about this idea (fer er gainst) you can contact Rep. Michael E. Noel at [email protected] or by phone at 435-616-5603. I am sure this gesture has NOTHING to do with Mike’s push to have Grand Escalante or Bears Ears’ size reductions.