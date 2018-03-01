Is Utah Getting a Donald J. Trump Highway?

We might be!
Super-rational, laid-back guy and Utah Representative, Mike Noel has introduced a bill to change the name of Utah National Parks Highway to Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway. I have a few other good suggestions. I mean, if we are looking to switch things around:
- Utah National Parks Highway
- Utah National Parks Highway
- Utah National Parks Highway
- Utah National Parks Highway
- or Utah National Parks Highway
You can get a look at this wonderous piece of legislation right here.
If you’d like to share your thoughts about this idea (fer er gainst) you can contact Rep. Michael E. Noel at [email protected] or by phone at 435-616-5603. I am sure this gesture has NOTHING to do with Mike’s push to have Grand Escalante or Bears Ears’ size reductions.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.