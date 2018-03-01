Ogden Twilight Series Announced 2018 Lineup

Putting Ogden on the Map…Again and Again…

“We’ve been working on this for 6 months…” according to the post from Ogden Twilight Organizers in a post that unleashed the much-awaited lineup:

June

7 The Flaming Lips

14 Little Dragon

21 Bonobo

28 Cold War Kids and Metronomy

July

6 Thievery Corporation

17 Sylvian Esso, Unknown Mortal, and Shamir

26 Big Wild and Jai Wolf

August

2 Broken Social Scene and Joshua James

7 Chromeo

9 Chvrches

Ticket are on sale now here, which multiple packages available. With this lineup, I’d hurry and score VIP as that’s the area right in front of the stage and space is very limited. All shows are all-ages and will take place at the Ogden City Amphitheatre. You get free UTA (or whatever the state legislature is planning on renaming it) Trax rides with your tickets, so there’s no excuse to make your way to O-Town for these fantastic shows.

Also, UTA, please extend a FrontRunner train later. Some of us in Salt Lake would love to enjoy some Ogden nightlife after the show at Alleged, any of the great 25th street bars or new places like The Hell Yes. How about a 12:30a train back? Please?

In another concert going note, after it was announced last year that Salt Lake’s Twilight would be no more, Broadway Media (parent company of X96) and the Salt Lake City Arts Council have teamed up to revive it for its 31st year and that lineup will be announced later this spring. How lucky are we to have two great cities with some amazing shows for us to all go enjoy? Very!