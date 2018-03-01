The FINAL Vans’ Warped Tour Lineup Has Been Announced!

It’s sad it has to end up, but…

Well, all things do and it was crushing when Kevin Lyman announced the show would be ending since its first run in 1995 late last year. Since then there has been a lot of speculation about who would be on the final run. Well, today we find out. Here’s the lineup:

And look at that! The final Vans’ Warped Tour won’t be at the Utah State Fairpark, but will have it has gas at USANA! No doubt it will be a HUGE show, so it’s nice to have the extra space. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 8th and the show, which we have known, will throw down in Salt Lake on June 30th. Bon Voyage, Vans’ Warped Tour. It’s been a ride!