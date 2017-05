Fresh X: Muse “Dig Down”

Muse are back!

Finally, the first new Muse track. There’s no word on an album yet, but hey, crank this, ammirite?

“WHEN I WAS WRITING THIS SONG, I WAS LOOKING TO COUNTERACT THE CURRENT NEGATIVITY IN THE WORLD AND GIVE INSPIRATION, OPTIMISM AND HOPE TO PEOPLE TO FIGHT FOR THE CAUSES THEY BELIEVE IN; THAT AS INDIVIDUALS WE CAN CHOOSE TO CHANGE THE WORLD IF WE WANT TO.”-MATT BELLAMY