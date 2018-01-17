Fresh X: The Decemberists “Severed”

Photo via Capitol Music Group

New album is out on March 16th

I’ll Be Your Girl is ready for release this Spring and the band has shared a new track “Severed”, which I think is their best song since “Shankill Butchers.” It sounds a lot less like something you would hear at a Shakespeare festival and pretty modern for The Decemberists. Take a listen.

The band has also annouced a tour, but alas, no Utah date yet. That could change as various events such as Red Butte and maybe Ogden Twilight have yet to announce their lineups this year. Fingers crossed.