Fresh X: The Decemberists “Severed”

New album is out on March 16th
I’ll Be Your Girl is ready for release this Spring and the band has shared a new track “Severed”, which I think is their best song since “Shankill Butchers.” It sounds a lot less like something you would hear at a Shakespeare festival and pretty modern for The Decemberists. Take a listen.
The band has also annouced a tour, but alas, no Utah date yet. That could change as various events such as Red Butte and maybe Ogden Twilight have yet to announce their lineups this year. Fingers crossed.
