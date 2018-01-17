Chivalry Cost This Guy Alot. Help Him Out – Updated

Todd Snyder needed 6 hours of surgery to wire his mouth shut after being punched in the face for trying to save a helpless woman at a downtown Salt Lake bar.

Update:

Police released a photo of the suspects:



According to Todd, “She tried coming back out, they pushed her back in and another two guys went in there. That’s when I started banging on the door. They said mind your own business.”

Todd’s girlfriend, Victoria Rock, who was out with Todd to celebrate his birthday, recounted, “These two males walked past us with this female, they had her by the arms, and they took her into the men’s bathroom.” Todd said of the seemingly intoxicated woman, “She tried coming back out, they pushed her back in and another two guys went in there. That’s when I started banging on the door. They said mind your own business. I said, ‘no, she needs to come out. That’s not okay.’”

He doesn’t remember exactly what happened next, but the scene ended with Todd being thrown out of the bar with a broken jaw and a swollen eye.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera but it likely won’t be seen until a police investigation is conducted if at all.

Todd’s bravery cost him thousands of dollars for surgery and will keep him out of work for 4-6 weeks. If you’d like to donate to this #HometownHero’s fund, you can do so by clicking here.

*This article was originally reported by U92’s Delaney All Day