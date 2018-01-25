Fresh X: Thirty Seconds to Mars “Dangerous Night”

From their upcoming 5th album
There’s still no release date, but if you’re a Thirty Seconds to Mars fan you are going to love this. “Dangerous Night” is pretty dancy and I expect about 10 million remixes of this song to pop up over this summer.
This is the follow-up to “Walk On Water” which you’ve been hearing on X96 and keep asking us to play over and over and over again…so we do.
Thirty Seconds to Mars are currently touring in Europe.
