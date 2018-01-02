Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing January 2nd, 2018

- Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – March 27, 2018
- Action adventure shooter game set in rural Montana
- Play as a deputy fighting against a doomsday cult that has taken control of your town
- Notable for rage caused among conservative video game fans
- We Happy Few (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – April 2018
- First person survival game set in alternative history dystopian England
- Takes place in town in which all residents are self medicating with a hallucinogen that makes them happy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – Q2
- Rockstar’s followup to their 2010 hit western GTA
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – TBD
- LONG anticipated sequel to 2006’s Kingdom Hearts 2
- Final Fantasy characters mixed with Disney characters in an epic adventure
- Shenmue III (PS4, PC) – Q4
- A sequel to two games that came out on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and 2001
- First Shenmue was most expensive video game ever made at the time at $47 million
- Original series creator returns to direct
