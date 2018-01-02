News

Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing January 2nd, 2018

Posted on
Information about the top grossing video games of 2015
  • Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – March 27, 2018
    • Action adventure shooter game set in rural Montana
    • Play as a deputy fighting against a doomsday cult that has taken control of your town
    • Notable for rage caused among conservative video game fans
  • We Happy Few (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – April 2018
    • First person survival game set in alternative history dystopian England
    • Takes place in town in which all residents are self medicating with a hallucinogen that makes them happy
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – Q2
    • Rockstar’s followup to their 2010 hit western GTA
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – TBD
    • LONG anticipated sequel to 2006’s Kingdom Hearts 2
    • Final Fantasy characters mixed with Disney characters in an epic adventure
  • Shenmue III (PS4, PC) – Q4
    • A sequel to two games that came out on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and 2001
    • First Shenmue was most expensive video game ever made at the time at $47 million
    • Original series creator returns to direct

