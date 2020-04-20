Geek News on the Radio for April 20th, 2020

Comic-Con Officially Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America and one of the biggest promotional events of the year, has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Friday. The event, which pulls in upwards of 130,000 participants each year, was scheduled to be held from July 23–26. The cancelation is the first in the event’s history, but organizers say the event will return from July 22–25, 2021. Attendees who had purchased badges for the 2020 convention will receive an email within a week with instructions on how to either request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. Exhibitors set for the 2020 event will receive similar instructions.

Comic-Con Cancellation Hurts Local Bars, Restaurants

The cancellation of Comic-Con will have a huge impact on San Diego’s economy. The event pumps $149.9 million into the regional economy, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority. Some of the businesses that will be affected the most are the bars and restaurants within walking distance of the San Diego Convention Center. “In my mind, there was a possibility of Comic-Con being this big comeback party for downtown,” said Chad Cline, owner of Werewolf American Pub. Cline’s business was forced to close down following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order. He is already suffering huge financial losses and was hoping Comic-Con would help.

Free Games: Sony Offers Two Popular PS4 Games for Free to Ease Covid-19 Woes

Sony PlayStation 4 owners are in for a treat, in what surely comes as a rare bit of good news in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Announcing the Play At Home initiative through an official blog post, Sony has revealed that millions of PlayStation 4 owners worldwide will now be able to download two game collections for absolutely free, as a sign of support from Sony Corp to its customer ecosystem. Beginning yesterday, April 16 and valid until May 6, PS4 owners will be able to download the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, as well as Journey, for absolutely free. The best part? The games will not expire from user libraries after a point, and are actually free for as long as they are kept.

‘FORTNITE’ 12.40 UPDATE DATA-MINE LEAKS X-FORCE SKINS FOR DEADPOOL AND MORE

The X-Men crossover that Deadpool started at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 will soon expand to feature the full X-Force team, new leaks suggest. While Epic Games made the decision this week to delay Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 until June 2020, a data mine has revealed that skins based on the X-Men characters that make up the team X-Force are in store for the free to play battle royale game. Fortnite’s 12.40 update was released by Epic Games on Wednesday, and data-miner Lucas7yoshi combed through the game’s code and discovered an X-Force costume bundle featuring the likes of Cable, Psylocke, and Domino. An ongoing Deadpool crossover has been running since the start of Season 2, and now his closest allies from the X-Force are seemingly joining the fray.

J.J. Abrams to produce Justice League Dark and The Shining-inspired series for HBO Max

Having explored that galaxy far, far away, J.J. Abrams is stepping back into the producer’s chair to bring a few pop culture icons to the small screen. The director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker has signed on to executive produce three upcoming series for HBO Max: an adaptation of Justice League Dark, a The Shining spin-off titled Overlook, and an original simply called Duster. There’s currently no word on which characters will appear in Justice League Dark. In the comics, the likes of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Madame Xanadu were often part of the team, so there’s plenty to choose from. Guillermo del Toro was previously attached to a Justice League Dark movie, yet Abrams’ series seemingly means that’s definitely not happening. Fingers crossed he takes some cues from the horror maestro.

Green Hornet confirmed to get “fresh and exciting” reboot

We’re not sure anyone asked for it, but vigilante superhero the Green Hornet is getting yet another reboot – and this time it promises to be “fresh and exciting”. Because we all know that Seth Rogen’s 2011 version wasn’t. Sorry, Seth. Following reports of a(nother) Green Hornet reboot back in January, the news is now official, with Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment teaming up for The Green Hornet and Kato. First bursting onto the scene in 1938, the Green Hornet – also known as newspaper publisher Britt Reid – does what vigilantes usually do: fight crime and take names under the cover of darkness and a poor disguise.

Will There Be A Season 6 Of Lucifer?

Netflix’s Lucifer is a unique presentation impacted through the DC Comics character of the indistinguishable call shaped by utilizing Sam Kieth, Neil Gaiman, and Mike Dringenberg. The arrangement focusing on Lucifer Morningstar did by utilizing Tom Ellis, the Devil, who fled from Hell and arrived in Los Angeles, in which he controlled his dance club and turned into an instructor to the LAPD. This year, season five is showing up at Netflix, and prior, it should be the absolute last season. Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson additionally said at that point. At the same time, the show reestablished for the fifth season: ‘We are so basically thankful to Netflix for reviving our presentation extreme season, and now let us complete the tale of Lucifer on our footing.

