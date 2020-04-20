Boner Fight for April 20th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1:IF THE PRESIDENT CAN THREATEN PEOPLE WHY CAN’T I?

A man was arrested Friday after police say he called the Salt Lake City Mayor’s office with a violent threat. Marlin Richard Baer, 58, threatened that Mayor Erin Mendenhall would be “forcibly removed from office” if she didn’t “open up the city,” according to the arrest report. “There’s a protest tomorrow and if things don’t change, a civil war is coming, and the police can’t stop me,” he also reportedly said. Police say Baer also posted a comment on the Facebook page of the Saturday’s protest, saying: “Bring your guns, the civil war starts Saturday. Be prepared to defend our god given constitutional right. Let no man stand us under the time is now.” Baer was arrested on suspicion of “threat of terrorism” and “electronic communication harassment,” both misdemeanors.

BONER CANDIDATE #2:GIVE YOUR STIMULUS MONEY TO ME

A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders and repeatedly held large church services during the coronavirus pandemic is now asking congregants to donate their stimulus checks to the church.

Pastor Tony Spell launched what he called the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, asking Americans to donate their government stimulus checks to evangelists, missionaries and music ministers who he said have not received offerings in over a month. He said he, his wife and his son have all donated their checks, and added that those without a church can donate through his website. Asked by CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Sunday why he is asking “people who you know don’t have much” to hand over their $1,200 stimulus checks, Spell said it was because some evangelists and missionaries don’t receive stimulus money. “We are challenging you, if you can, give your stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries, who do not get the stimulus package,” he told CNN Sunday.

