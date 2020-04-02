Geek News on the Radio for April 2nd, 2020

RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4 TRAILER

SONY DELAYS MORBIUS: GHOST BUSTERS, AND MORE

As the COVID-19 pandemic forces cinemas to close worldwide, Sony has announced that numerous upcoming titles have been delayed to later dates, with most of their upcoming slate now scheduled for 2021. Deadline is reporting new release dates for several upcoming films, including much anticipated titles like Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Morbius, the Jared Leto-starring Spider-Man spin-off about the titular “living vampire,” will now release on March 19, 2021. It was originally scheduled for a July 31, 2020 release. Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been knocked back to March 5, 2021; it was originally due on July 10. Other films delayed include Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, which was scheduled for a June 12 release but does not have a new date set. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will now release on January 15, 2021, pushed back from August 7. Even films previously due in 2021 already are getting delayed–Kevin Hart vehicle Fatherhood will now release October 23, 2021, instead of its original date of January 15. The long-in-development Uncharted film has also been delayed until October 8, 2021, from its original March 5 date. It was previously announced that production had been delayed, so this was expected. Read More

NINJAK VS THE VALIANT UNIVERSE:

Vin Diesel may be the first face that comes to mind when you think about Bloodshot in live action, and for good reason: Sony Pictures’ big-screen movie of the same name, which saw a brief release in theaters earlier this month before the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a move over to video on demand, is still fresh on our minds. But to the surprise of many fans who’re just getting their first introduction to Valiant Comics’ ex-marine super-soldier, another live-action version of Bloodshot already was dealing damage on the small screen. It’s just that no one, until now, had ever gotten the chance to see him in action. He was played by none other than ex-Power Ranger (the green one!) Jason David Frank, and was part of the deliciously agonizing setup for Ninjak vs The Valiant Universe — a Valiant web series filmed in 2016, but never released due to legal hurdles. Read More