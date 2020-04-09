Geek News on the Radio for April 9th, 2020

‘Space Force’: Steve Carell’s Intergalactic Netflix Comedy Unveils Release Date, First Photos, and More

It’s been nearly three months since there’s been any update to Steve Carell’s ambitious new comedy series, “Space Force,” but now the highly anticipated series has landed an Emmy-friendly release date. The series, one of several Netflix originals you should be excited about in 2020, is co-created by Carell — alongside “The Office” creator Greg Daniels — in the star’s first comedic television series since leaving the hit NBC sitcom.

Godzilla’s monsters are coming to Magic: The Gathering

Godzilla is coming to the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, Wizards of the Coast has announced. 16 Godzilla-themed cards will be available in the English-language version of the upcoming Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths card set, featuring monsters like Mothra, King Ceasar, and Rodan. They’ll be available in Magic’s digital version, Magic: The Gathering Arena, on April 16th, with a physical release following on May 15th. Three additional cards will be exclusive to Japan.

