Geek News on the Radio for August 16th, 2018

Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts Its Spock

The CBS All Access drama will introduce the iconic character, played by Ethan Peck, in its sophomore run.

MARVEL’s 80th Anniversary Celebration To Include Monthly DECADES Collections

Next year, join fans around the world for Marvel’s 80th anniversary and celebrate eight decades of incredible storytelling, groundbreaking art, and inspirational Super Heroes that continue to shape entertainment and pop culture to this day!

JAMES GUNN WON’T BE BACK FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3

After a meeting between James Gunn and Disney studio chairman Alan Horn, it appears that Marvel and Disney will not be reinstating Gunn as director of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Is Spider-Man Fighting Hydro-Man in Far From Home?

A new video suggests that Spider-Man: Far From Home will see the wall-crawler taking on an aquatic threat in Venice. There have been recent rumors that Hydro-Man will appear in the film as an additional villain, and this clip is sure to add fuel to the fire.

Jerry Seinfeld Says Jokes Are Not Real Life

You use Twitter mostly for self-promotion. Why no Twitter jokes? I don’t hear the laugh. Why waste my time? It’s a horrible performing interface. I can’t think of a worse one. I always think about people that write books. What a horrible feeling it must be to have poured your soul into a book over a number of years and somebody comes up to you and goes, “I loved your book,” and they walk away, and you have no idea what worked and what didn’t. That to me is hell. That’s my definition of hell.

