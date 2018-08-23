Geek News on the Radio for August 23rd, 2018

Big Bang Theory is Ending

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, and CBS have announced that the comedy’s upcoming Season 12 will be its last. The show will conclude as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history, the studio said.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to an epic creative close.”

CW Superhero Crossover Just Keeps Getting Bigger

It sounds like this year’s big DC crossover is going to get a little extra super. Not only will the event—a three-night crossover between The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow—feature all the regular superheroes we’ve come to know and love, but we’ll also get to hang out with a few other super faces, new and old, thanks to the return of Superman and the introduction of Batwoman and Lois Lane.

Kelly Marie Tran Writes Op-Ed in New York Times

She writes, “It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them. Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories. And those words awakened something deep inside me — a feeling I thought I had grown out of.”

DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’ adds Brendan Fraser as Robotman

DC Entertainment is moving full-steam-ahead on their standalone subscription-based streaming service, and that means they’ve got a whole lot of series in the works. The live-action Titans series will kick things off, followed by live-action adaptations of Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing in 2019, as well as animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice.

Galaxy Quest TV Series On Hold

Speaking to The Wrap, Scheer confirmed the TV adaptation for Amazon is being delayed due to the recent firing of Paramount TV president Amy Powell. However, Scheer is still confident the series will get made and promises it will honor both Star Trek and Star Wars.

