Geek News on the Radio for August 23rd, 2018

Big Bang Theory is Ending
CW Superhero Crossover Just Keeps Getting Bigger
It sounds like this year’s big DC crossover is going to get a little extra super. Not only will the event—a three-night crossover between The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow—feature all the regular superheroes we’ve come to know and love, but we’ll also get to hang out with a few other super faces, new and old, thanks to the return of Superman and the introduction of Batwoman and Lois Lane.
Kelly Marie Tran Writes Op-Ed in New York Times
She writes, “It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them. Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories. And those words awakened something deep inside me — a feeling I thought I had grown out of.”
DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’ adds Brendan Fraser as Robotman
DC Entertainment is moving full-steam-ahead on their standalone subscription-based streaming service, and that means they’ve got a whole lot of series in the works. The live-action Titans series will kick things off, followed by live-action adaptations of Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing in 2019, as well as animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice.
Galaxy Quest TV Series On Hold
Speaking to The Wrap, Scheer confirmed the TV adaptation for Amazon is being delayed due to the recent firing of Paramount TV president Amy Powell. However, Scheer is still confident the series will get made and promises it will honor both Star Trek and Star Wars.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.