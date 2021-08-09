Geek News on the Radio for August 9th, 2021

‘The Suicide Squad’ makes a disappointing $26.5
Despite the hefty cost of $185 to make The Suicide Squad, after it’s debut weekend the movie makes significantly less then the studio had expected.
Gomez Addams will be played by Luis Guzman in the spin-off
The spin-off series titled ‘Wednesday’ even has Tim Burton as it’s executive producer and director.
Alex Kurtzman is working on two more Star Trek shows for Paramount+
One of the two shows will focus on Star Fleet Academy while the other will be about Section 31.
Taika Waititi says Thor: Love and Thunder is the craziest movie he’s ever done
Taika Waititi describes his upcoming movie as something that ‘it shouldn’t make sense’ and that ‘it shouldn’t be made.’
Steve Roger’s virginity puzzle has finally been solved
The surprisingly popular question of whether or not Steve Rogers was a virgin in the first Captain America movie has finally been answered by the movie’s writers.
