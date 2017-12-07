Geek News on the Radio for December 7th, 2017

A new ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer is coming

We’re getting a new trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” this week. The film, a follow-up to “Jurassic World,” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who previously helped save the day when the new Jurassic World entertainment park fell victim to unleashed dinosaurs. (No one ever saw that plot point coming!) Few details are known about the new movie’s plot.

Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night Goes Beyond Movies And TV Into Brand New Medium

Marvel is getting into the podcast game. In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen and a number of TV shows across multiple networks and streaming services, the comic giant is going to debut an audio drama in 2018. As reported by Mashable, Marvel will release a 10-episode scripted podcast that revolves around X-Men character Wolverine. The project, Wolverine: The Long Night, will premiere on Stitcher Premium in Spring 2018. It will then be released across all other podcast platforms in the fall.

