Geek News on the Radio for February 20th, 2020

Harrison Ford and Force Ghosts

Harrison Ford is known to be a tough interview, and that turned out to be the case when USA Today recently asked the actor about his surprise cameo in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Ford returned as Han Solo in a brief scene in which Han confronts his son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and successfully turns him away from the dark side. Han was killed in “The Force Awakens” and Ford’s return in “The Rise of Skywalker” was one of the Disney blockbuster’s most heavily guarded secrets prior to its December release. Fans have debated whether or not Han appeared to Kylo as a Force ghost or a projection conjured by Leia (Carrie Fisher). The former would mean Han was sensitive to the Force, while the latter seems more plausible as Leia passes away right after the Han-Kylo reunion scene. The implication is that Leia used the last of her Force powers to project Han and save their son. When USA Today recently asked Ford about Han being a Force ghost, the 77-year-old actor playfully shut down the report by saying, “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is. Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care.”

Ben Affleck and Batman Problems

Ben Affleck has finally revealed the real reasons he decided to leave The Batman. In an interview published Tuesday by The New York Times, the two-time Oscar winner said his struggles with alcohol, his divorce from Jennifer Garner, and a “troubled shoot” on Justice League prompted him to abandon the role of Bruce Wayne. “I showed somebody The Batman script,” Affleck told the Times. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went though again.” Affleck said he “drank relatively normally,” but then things got out-of-control. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart,” he explained. “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever,” the actor and director explained. “But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

Battlestar Galactica Reboot

NBCUniversal’s newly-announced “Battlestar Galactica” won’t be a reboot according to executive producer Sam Esmail. “BSG fans, this will not be a remake of the amazing series Ronald D. Moore launched because… why mess with perfection?” Esmail tweeted. “Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all!” While not outright saying it, Esmail seems to be implying the new show will exist within the same continuity or shared universe of the Moore series. Since the conclusion of Moore’s “Battlestar Galactica” in 2009, two spin-off series – “Caprica” and “Blood & Chrome” – were produced.

Godzilla Themed Monopoly

Leading tabletop games publisher usaopoly, aka The Op, has partnered with Toho International to produce new editions of classic games Monopoly and Jenga based on the original Kaiju himself, Godzilla. Monopoly: Godzilla and Jenga: Godzilla Extreme Edition are slated to launch in North America this coming spring. Monopoly: Godzilla is simply described as a “city-terrorizing twist on the classic board game” that allows players to “demolish the competition. Meanwhile, Jenga: Godzilla Extreme Edition takes the classic game that involves taking wooden blocks from a tower and placing them on top without causing the structure to collapse, and adds a brand-new mechanic. In addition to playing the old school way, players can also choose to play with a Godzilla standee, which moves closer to the tower — which is designed to resemble a building — with the role of a die, increasing the danger the structure faces.

