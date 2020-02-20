Boner Fight for February 20th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GOTTA WORK ON MY PARKING SKILLS

The man suspected of crashing his Ford Mustang into a truck and 10 other vehicles in a downtown Boise parking garage was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said. Demariea L. Dawkins, 27, of Livermore, California, faces a list of charges including felony malicious injury to property, reckless driving, failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol. Dawkins also had a felony warrant out for his arrest. According to Boise police, Dawkins fled the scene after Friday night’s crash and eventually ditched his car after causing additional damage to a light pole and a traffic control sign. Dawkins was arrested in Idaho City Wednesday afternoon and transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked for warrants related to the crash and fleeing the scene. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S PART OF THE RADICAL PRO ABORTION AGENDA

For 40 minutes, no one at Sen. Mike Lee’s first town hall meeting in Salt Lake County since impeachment mentioned his vote to acquit. Then Draper resident Chad Dutton decided to tell the senator what he thought — and received a somewhat testy response. “We have an administration that, in my opinion, is the most deceitful and divisive we’ve had,” Dutton said. “It doesn’t help saying there is a deep state conspiracy out there [which Lee has blamed for the impeachment]. That deep state didn’t withhold money from the Ukraine and then ask for a favor.” Dutton, a self-described political independent, then asked for his own favor. “Would you, the next time you see Senator [Mitt] Romney, thank him for his courage” as the only Republican to vote for impeachment. Half the crowd cheered. Dutton also blamed the partisan divide in Washington largely on uncompromising stands by Lee and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that helped lead to a government shutdown. “I don’t appreciate your suggestion,” Lee responded. “People need to be able to disagree and do so respectfully without being blamed for the cause of all problems in government.” Lee said Democrats have used the same tactics as him and Cruz. “They shut down the government, they just weren’t blamed for it by most people in the mainstream media.” Read More