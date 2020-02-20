Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 20th, 2020

ARTSIES

Las Pildoras de Mi Novo (My Boyfriend’s Meds) – not screened

Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverria star in the hilarious new comedy LAS PÍLDORAS DE MI NOVIO (My Boyfriends Meds). Jess (Sandra Echeverria) is a talented, high-powered marketing executive at an upscale tequila company who falls for Hank (Jaime Camil), a charismatic mattress store owner she meets while shopping for a new bed. Hank's charm and good looks convince Jess he is "Mr. Right," but Hank hasn't been completely open with Jess- Hank suffers from a variety of issues for which he takes an endless assortment of medications. On the night Hank decides to reveal his issues to Jess, she surprises him with an invite to accompany her on a work retreat to a remote island resort. Surprised by the suddenness of this next step in their relationship, he decides to keep his secret a little longer.

Director: Diego Kaplan

Starring: Marco Antonio Aguirre, Jason Alexander, Pamela Almanza

The Lodge – 2 stars

A bone-chilling nightmare from the directors of GOODNIGHT MOMMY, THE LODGE follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT's Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past.

Directors: Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz

Starring: Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone, Riley Keough

Olympic Dreams – 3 stars

Set against the splendor of the Winter Olympic Games, an intimate and unexpected love story develops between two lonely hearts, each at their own crossroads in life. Penelope (Alexi Pappas) is a first time Olympian and introverted cross-country skier, who, after finishing her event early on in the games, finds herself spending time in Athletes Village with the gregarious and outgoing volunteer dentist, Ezra (Nick Kroll). While both are eager to form connections at the Olympic Games, they are held back by the very thing that has propelled them to this point; what do you do once your lifelong dream has come true, and you're faced with taking the next step? As Penelope and Ezra navigate the vulnerable slopes, they push one another to embrace qualities they lost sight of in pursuit of their dreams. Will they be able to help each other take of leap of faith into the unknown?

Director: Jeremy Teicher

Starring: Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas, Gus Kenworthy

The Assistant – 3 1/2 stars

"The Assistant" follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant's — making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

Director: Kitty Green

Starring: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – 4 stars

France, 1760. Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse's first moments of freedom.

Director: Céline Sciamma

Starring: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami

FARTSIES

Brahms: The Boy II – not screened

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Director: William Brent Bell

Starring: Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery

The Call of the Wild – 3 stars

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

Director: Chris Sanders

Starring: Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee

NEXT WEEK

