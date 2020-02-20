Boner of the Day for February 20th, 2020

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GOTTA WORK ON MY PARKING SKILLS

The man suspected of crashing his Ford Mustang into a truck and 10 other vehicles in a downtown Boise parking garage was arrested Wednesday afternoon, police said. Demariea L. Dawkins, 27, of Livermore, California, faces a list of charges including felony malicious injury to property, reckless driving, failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol. Dawkins also had a felony warrant out for his arrest. According to Boise police, Dawkins fled the scene after Friday night’s crash and eventually ditched his car after causing additional damage to a light pole and a traffic control sign. Dawkins was arrested in Idaho City Wednesday afternoon and transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked for warrants related to the crash and fleeing the scene. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ONE DAY, THE ONLY PLACE I’LL BE ABLE TO SMOKE IS ON THE MOON

Is one suburban county going too far trying to legislate what residents can and cannot do in the privacy of their own homes? Hoping to be the most progressive county in the state, Suffolk County is proposing a law that would snuff out secondhand smoke in apartment complexes, condominiums, and multi-family dwellings, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday. Smoking is already banned in many public places, and near schools and office buildings, but there are no smoke-free laws for apartment buildings, condos, and two-family homes. “Let me be clear, any legislation that there is a vote required that would have an impact on preventing the public or innocent people who have made a choice not to smoke, from being exposed to smoke, I will support that legislation,” Suffolk Legislator Dr. William Spencer said. Spencer, who is also a medical doctor, said secondhand smoke can permeate through cracks in walls, electrical lines, plumbing, and ventilation systems. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: MONEY WELL SPENT

A woman has spent more than £20,000 covering her entire body with tattoos – including turning her eyeballs blue. Amber Breeana Luke, 24, got her first inking when she was just 16 because she wanted to “know what it feels like”, and she immediately caught the bug. Her first design was simple old-fashioned calligraphy which read ‘you can keep knocking, but won’t knock me down; no love lost, no love found’. But now, every inch of her body is covered with stunning designs, including flowers, skulls, animals and block patterns. Amber, from New South Wales, Australia, said: “At first it was because I wanted to know what the feeling was like – I craved it even though I had no idea what it felt like. Once the needle penetrated my skin, it felt like home. “My passion developed when I was 20 years old, I started to get more heavily tattooed. “The feeling I got from getting tattooed was like no other I had experienced – I literally felt the negative energy disperse from my body, minute by minute.” Amber, who works as an apprentice tattooist while studying to become a traffic controller, isn’t exactly sure how many tattoos she has in total, having stopped counting when she reached 150 – but she thinks she’s had at least 100 more since then. Her passion has set her back about $40,500AUS, which is about £20,000. Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HOW STUPID CAN WE GET? PRETTY DAMN STUPID.

A new viral online trend called the “Skull Breaker Challenge” is so dangerous that medical experts are warning teens to resist the urge. The challenge originated in Spain after two students recorded themselves on TikTok performing the stunt. It involves three participants standing next to each in a row before jumping straight up. While the middle person is in the air, however, the other two individuals on each end kick inward to knock the middle person off balance and subsequently hit his or her head when they fall on their back on the ground. Since the original video went viral, other daring teens have replicated the risky act. But doctors and parents are now sounding the alarm on the “Skull Breaker Challenge” for obvious reasons. Arizona mother Valerie Hodson took to Facebook on Feb. 8 to share harrowing images of her son, who was a victim of the “malicious cruel viral prank.” Hodson said her son was left with a head injury, stitches in his face and severe cuts in his mouth. “He landed hard flat on his back and head, as he struggled to get up he lost consciousness, he fell forward landing on his face,” the mom explained. “The school monitor ran to his side, all the while the 2 boys were snickering and laughing as his stiff unconscious body lay on the asphalt.” “I really contemplated posting this, but I feel there needs to be awareness,” she added. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S PART OF THE RADICAL PRO ABORTION AGENDA

For 40 minutes, no one at Sen. Mike Lee’s first town hall meeting in Salt Lake County since impeachment mentioned his vote to acquit. Then Draper resident Chad Dutton decided to tell the senator what he thought — and received a somewhat testy response. “We have an administration that, in my opinion, is the most deceitful and divisive we’ve had,” Dutton said. “It doesn’t help saying there is a deep state conspiracy out there [which Lee has blamed for the impeachment]. That deep state didn’t withhold money from the Ukraine and then ask for a favor.” Dutton, a self-described political independent, then asked for his own favor. “Would you, the next time you see Senator [Mitt] Romney, thank him for his courage” as the only Republican to vote for impeachment. Half the crowd cheered. Dutton also blamed the partisan divide in Washington largely on uncompromising stands by Lee and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that helped lead to a government shutdown. “I don’t appreciate your suggestion,” Lee responded. “People need to be able to disagree and do so respectfully without being blamed for the cause of all problems in government.” Lee said Democrats have used the same tactics as him and Cruz. “They shut down the government, they just weren’t blamed for it by most people in the mainstream media.” Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: YOU GOT A PRETTY SOLID CASE THERE, GEORGE

George Zimmerman is accusing two of the leading Democratic presidential contenders of defamation. Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the killing of teenager Trayvon Martin in Sanford, reportedly filed a lawsuit in Florida this week against Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Washington Times reports. According to the Washington Times, the lawsuit accuses the two of “maliciously defam[ing]” Mr. Zimmerman, using the killing “as a pretext to demagogue and falsely brand Zimmerman as a white supremacist and racist to their millions of Twitter followers.” The lawsuit reportedly seeks $265,000,000, the Washington Times reports. The tweet the lawsuit if referring to is reportedly one made on February 5 on what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday. “My heart goes out to [Martin’s mother] @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today,” Warren tweeted to her 3.7 million followers. “We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free.” Buttigieg also reportedly added on Twitter, “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?” The Washington Times reports that the lawsuit accuses Ms. Warren and Mr. Buttigieg of actual malice, “a prerequisite to win a libel case if one is a public figure.” Read More