Geek News on the Radio for February 25th, 2021

Marvel announces the title for ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

We finally received the title for Marvel’s next Spiderman Move set for December 17th, 2021.

via The Verge

Kevin Feige Shares Updates from Disney+ Television Critics Association panel

While keeping things free of spoilers, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared the studios plans for upcoming movies and shows.

via IGN

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Release Date Announced

Both the Walt Disney Company and LucasFilm were excited to announce the next Star Wars show coming to Disney+ on May the 4th.

via StarWars.com

‘Loki’ Premiere on Disney+

Marvel’s next project can be watched on June 11th.

via Variety

‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ and ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Coming to Paramount Plus after 45 days in theatres

Both movies will debut in theatres for 45 days, before being moved onto Paramount Plus. ‘Mission Impossible 7’ is set for November 19th in theatres while ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is scheduled for September 17th in theatres.

via Variety

‘The Twilight Zone’ from Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg cancelled.

Unfortunately ‘The Twilight Zone’ has been cancelled as it hasn’t been renewed on Paramount Plus.

via SYFYwire

Paramount Plus Receives ‘Halo’ TV Series From Showtime

The ‘Halo’ TV show, about the legendary shooter has moved from Showtime to Paramount Plus.

via Deadline