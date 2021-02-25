Geek News on the Radio for February 25th, 2021

Marvel announces the title for ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’
We finally received the title for Marvel’s next Spiderman Move set for December 17th, 2021.
Kevin Feige Shares Updates from Disney+ Television Critics Association panel
While keeping things free of spoilers, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared the studios plans for upcoming movies and shows.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Release Date Announced
Both the Walt Disney Company and LucasFilm were excited to announce the next Star Wars show coming to Disney+ on May the 4th.
‘Loki’ Premiere on Disney+
Marvel’s next project can be watched on June 11th.
‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ and ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Coming to Paramount Plus after 45 days in theatres
Both movies will debut in theatres for 45 days, before being moved onto Paramount Plus. ‘Mission Impossible 7’ is set for November 19th in theatres while ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is scheduled for September 17th in theatres.
‘The Twilight Zone’ from Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg cancelled.
Unfortunately ‘The Twilight Zone’ has been cancelled as it hasn’t been renewed on Paramount Plus.
Paramount Plus Receives ‘Halo’ TV Series From Showtime
The ‘Halo’ TV show, about the legendary shooter has moved from Showtime to Paramount Plus.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.