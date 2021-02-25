Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 25th, 2021

The Vigil — Hasidic-inspired horror thriller – theaters and VOD – 3 1/2 stars

THE VIGIL get’s a lot of it’s story from Jewish lore and demonology. A man named Yakov takes the role of a “shomer,” the practice of watching the body of a deceased community member.

via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Keith Thomas

Starring: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman

Night of the Kings — Prison drama from Ivory Coast – theaters and VOD – 3 1/2 stars

A man is imprisoned at “La Maca,” a prison controlled by it’s inmates in the Ivorian forest. He’s forced to tell a story to the other prisoners, that must last until dawn. He choses to tell the story of a legendary outlaw named “Zama King.” via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Starring: Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu