Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 25th, 2021

The Vigil — Hasidic-inspired horror thriller – theaters and VOD – 3 1/2 stars
THE VIGIL get’s a lot of it’s story from Jewish lore and demonology. A man named Yakov takes the role of a “shomer,” the practice of watching the body of a deceased community member.
Director: Keith Thomas
Starring: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman
Night of the Kings — Prison drama from Ivory Coast – theaters and VOD – 3 1/2 stars
A man is imprisoned at “La Maca,” a prison controlled by it’s inmates in the Ivorian forest. He’s forced to tell a story to the other prisoners, that must last until dawn. He choses to tell the story of a legendary outlaw named “Zama King.” via Rotten Tomatoes
Director: Philippe Lacôte
Starring: Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu
