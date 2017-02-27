Geek News on the Radio for February 27th, 2017

Storm Chasers Unite to Give Bill Paxton an Epic Tribute

Storm chasers combined forces this afternoon to pay tribute to a man who put them on the map by literally putting his initials on their maps. Hundreds of professionals and enthusiasts are checking in to form the letters “BP” with their GPS coordinates.

Here’s our first look at Netflix’s ‘Bright,’ starring Will Smith

Why would Netflix pay $90 million for a single film? Two words: Will Smith. The blockbuster star is teaming back up with David Ayer, the director of Suicide Squad, for Bright, a new fantasy action film. Tonight at the Academy Awards we caught our first glimpse at the movie, which basically looks like a bunch of Suicide Squad deleted scenes. Smith stars as a cop in a world where humans live alongside fantasy creatures, and he partners up with an orc (Joel Edgerton) to track down a superweapon.

Patrick Stewart says he’s retiring from X-Men franchise: ‘I’m done’

Patrick Stewart is retiring from the X-Men franchise. The actor says the new superhero film Logan (out March 3) will be the last time he plays the mutant leader, Professor Charles Xavier. Stewart made the announcement at a SiriusXM Town Hall where he appeared alongside Logan director and co-writer James Mangold and Stewart’s costar Hugh Jackman, who reconfirmed that the film will be his last appearance as Wolverine.

NIGHTWING MOVIE DIRECTOR MCKAY ON WHY HE LIKES THE CHARACTER AND IDEA OF A SOLO MOVIE

Nightwing will be an essential part of the DC Extended Universe. McKay spoke about the recently announced solo Nightwing film and the character on the Shanlian Batman Podcast. McKay discussed just how different and similar Dick Grayson is to Bruce Wayne.

Matt Reeves replaces Ben Affleck as ‘Batman’ director

“Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves will direct “The Batman” for Warner Bros. The news comes just a few weeks after star Ben Affleck left the gig. Warner Bros. said Thursday that Reeves would also produce the stand-alone film.

Hayao Miyazaki out of retirement for new film, Boro The Caterpillar

Acclaimed animation director Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement for a new feature-length project, Boro The Caterpillar, it was recently announced by Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki during a pre-Oscars interview.

This Congressman Compared Trump’s Presidency To Stranger Things

Congressman David Cicilline just placed Donald Trump somewhere we’d never imagined him: in the Stranger Things universe. “Like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside-Down,” the Rhode Island Democrat told the House of Representatives Thursday. “Right is wrong, up is down, black is white.”

