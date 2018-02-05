Geek News on the Radio for February 5th, 2018

New Jurassic World Trailer
New Mission Impossible Trailer
Westworld Season 2 Trailer
New Teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story
Also, Kerry Watches the New Marvel Trailer
This is how Kerry watches the Super Bowl. 😂This is pure excitement and joy. @RFHKerry didn’t know he’d get to see this trailer…this was the 3rd viewing of it. pic.twitter.com/6v6GnOTaFH
— Suzanne Jackson (@sjackson75) February 5, 2018
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.