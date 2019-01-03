Geek News on the Radio for January 3rd, 2019

New Year’s Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Sails Past $200M in North America

Warner Bros.’ Aquaman rang in 2019 with a shimmery New Year’s Day gross of $16.8 million, propelling the superhero pic past the $200 million mark domestically. The tentpole, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, finished Tuesday with a North American total of $216.3 and $606.6 million overseas for $822.9 million globally. Aquaman has now passed up Wonder Woman ($821.8 million), and will soon overtake Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) to become the highest-grossing DC pic since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, not adjusted for inflation.

BANDERSNATCH HAS AN ENDING SO HIDDEN, THE DIRECTOR CAN’T GET TO IT

While Netflix has officially said there are five main endings, variants on these make it hard to say exactly how many there truly are. Black Mirror creator and writer Charlie Brooker couldn’t even pin down a number. “I don’t know how many endings there actually are — I think I’ve forgotten,” Brooker explained. “There were quite heated debates about what constitutes an ‘ending, there’s a school of thought that says any time it stops and you go back, that’s an ending. In Bandersnatch, there are endings that are really abrupt that are still endings, in my mind.”

