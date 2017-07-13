Geek News on the Radio for July 13th, 2017

Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ Sets Its Cast — Including Squirrel Girl (Exclusive)

Three months after being picked up straight to series by Freeform, Marvel’s New Warriors has found its cast. Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) has landed the breakout role of Squirrel Girl, while Baby Daddy grad Derek Theler will stay in business with Freeform after landing the role of Mister Immortal in Marvel’s first live-action scripted comedy. The duo lead the ensemble cast in the 10-episode series about six young people learning to cope with their abilities in a world where bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates. Joining Vayntrub and Theler are Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe and Kate Comer as Debrii.

Read More

Disneyland dumps ‘wench bride’ auction from Pirates of the Caribbean

The park has announced plans to give the iconic 1967 dark ride a makeover that will include replacing its animatronic bride auction scene. Instead of a redhaired woman being shown on an auction block as part of a “Wench Sale” (along with a pirate calling out, “We wants the redhead!”), the character will be changed into a female pirate. While the scene has for decades been a part of the beloved ride depicting traditional pirate tropes, it’s also increasingly been criticized as sexist.

Read More

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Is Flying Back Into Theaters

2017 is the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s scifi masterpiece Close Encounters of the Third Kind and to celebrate, it’s coming back to theaters. After a teaser video was released this week to celebrate World UFO Day, Sony confirms the film will be back on the big screen in the U.S. and Canada for one week starting September 1. There are no details beyond that but you should probably start checking your local theaters for more information.

Read More

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Home Release Includes Inferno Music Video

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 fans who purchase the movie will get a special treat, as director James Gunn is currently working on a music video for the end credits song “Inferno” to be included in the home release. This comes on the heels of Gunn revealing that when the movie hits Blu-ray and Digital, it will be the first MCU/Disney film to be available in 4K UltraHD.

Read More