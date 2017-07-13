Sean Means Reviews Movies for July 13, 2017

Artsies:

The Little Hours – 2 stars

A young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a convent full of emotionally unstable nuns in the Middle Ages. Introduced as a deaf blind man, he must fight to hold his cover as the nuns try to resist temptation.

Director: Jeff Baena

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci

The B-Side – 3 stars

A look at the life and work of photographer Elsa Dorfman.

Director: Errol Morris

Cast: Elsa Dorfman

The Women’s Balcony – 3 1/2 stars

A bar mitzvah mishap causes a major rift in a devout Orthodox community in Jerusalem.

Director: Emil Ben-Shimon

Cast: Avraham Aviv Alush, Yafit Asulin, Orna Banai

Fartsies:

Wish Upon – 1 1/2 stars

A teenage girl discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them.

Director: John R. Leonetti

Cast: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee

War for the Planet of the Apes – 3 1/2 stars

After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn