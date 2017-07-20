Geek News on the Radio for July 20th, 2017

The Shape Of Water:

An other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women:

Details the unconventional life of Dr. William Marston, the Harvard psychologist and inventor who helped invent the modern lie detector test and created Wonder Woman in 1941. Marston was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth, a psychologist and inventor in her own right, and Olive Byrne, a former student who became an academic. This relationship was key to the creation of Wonder Woman, as Elizabeth and Olive’s feminist ideals were ingrained in the character from her creation. Marston died of skin cancer in 1947, but Elizabeth and Olive remained a couple and raised their and Marston’s children together.

Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Is Warner Bros.’ Third-Biggest Domestic Hit

Two big milestones for Wonder Woman yesterday. First, the good news, as the film passed the $381 million (not adjusted for inflation) domestic total of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part II. That makes it Warner Bros./Time Warner Inc.’s third-biggest domestic grosser ever, behind only The Dark Knight Rises ($448m in 2012) and The Dark Knight ($534m in 2008). It ranks 18th if adjusted for inflation. With $381.488m in 46 days, it is also the biggest 3D movie in North America not released by Walt Disney or Universal/Comcast Corp. since 20th Century Fox’s Avatar back in 2009.

‘The Batman’ Finds New Director in Matt Reeves

“The Batman” standalone film has found its new director. Matt Reeves is in early talks to take over directing duties after Ben Affleck stepped down from the role in late January. Affleck will still star in and produce the Warner Bros. movie. Sources tell Variety that the “Cloverfield” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” director has already committed to helming the superhero pic, although a deal isn’t done yet. Variety first reported that Reeves was high on the list of directors to replace Affleck, but, until recently, meetings were still being held with other filmmakers.

Stan Lee imprints his hands and feet in concrete at TCL Chinese Theatre

Stan Lee was honored with an imprint ceremony at Hollywood’s famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. The 94-year-old comic book publishing legend put his hands and feet in a block of concrete, which will be displayed in front of the theater. Producer Kevin Feige and actors Kevin Smith, Clark Gregg, Chadwick Boseman and Jason Mewes all spoke fondly of Lee, gushing about his legacy and how he touched their lives. Mewes also paid homage to Lee’s wife of 69 years, Joan Lee, who died earlier this month, saying she “had just as much impact on Stan as Stan had on the rest of us.”

Spider-Man’s Ridiculous Spider-Mobile Returns as Hot Wheels’ Comic-Con Exclusive

When you can climb walls and swing between buildings, do you really need a car? In 1974 Marvel’s writers thought Spider-Man did, so they gave him a dune buggy that he could use to sit in New York traffic for hours. As weird as it was, it’s a memorable piece of Marvel history, so Hot Wheels is bringing it back as one of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

