Geek News on the Radio for July 26th, 2018

Chris Hardwick Will Return to ‘Talking Dead’ After AMC Investigation

Yvette Nicole Brown, fresh off taking Hardwick’s place on several panels at Comic-Con, will still host the ‘Walking Dead’ preview special. AMC is sticking with Chris Hardwick. After an internal investigation into allegations by actress and ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra of sexual assault and emotional abuse, AMC has decided to bring Hardwick back as host of Talking Deadwhen the post-show series returns Aug. 12.

In Firing James Gunn, Disney Hurts All of Hollywood

A creative industry requires artists like the ‘Guardians’ director who push boundaries, make (offensive) mistakes and evolve, writes Hollywood Reporter columnist Marc Bernardin: “To demand that every artist who works for you to have never had a past … is asking for people who will make boring art.” James Gunn got his start writing for Troma, the Hell’s Kitchen, N.Y., schlocksploitation outfit that proudly released films like The Toxic Avenger, Surf Nazis Must Die and Tromeo and Juliet. They were gross and offensive and sweet, and they understood that the only way those movies would get any attention was if they blasted through a bland marketplace with transgression.

Bobcat Goldthwait Asks Disney To Remove His Voice From Attraction To Support James Gunn

Comedian turned director Bobcat Goldthwait has found a fiendish way to support his friend, director James Gunn, and put the screws to Disney. Disney canned Gunn from “Guardians Of The Galaxy 3” after Gunn’s old shock-humor tweets were resurfaced last week by a pair of far-right media figures. Chris Pratt and Selma Blair are some of the celebrities who have backed Gunn, but Goldthwait really put his money where his mouth was in an Instagram post on Monday. Goldthwait wrote that Gunn is “a loyal friend, super talented, passionate and kind.” Then he asked Disney to remove his voice from a planned theme-park attraction because he doesn’t want to make the studio “look bad.” Read More

Geoff Johns Confirms ‘Three Jokers’ Story Is Separate From ‘Joker’ Origin Movie

The Joker is such a hot item in the DC Universe that in the last year alone we’ve gotten new versions of the Clown Prince of Crime on TV (Gotham), and in the comics (Dark Nights: Metal), as well as the announcement of at least two new Joker film projects. With Joker blowing up all over the place it’s easy to lose track of what’s what – which is why Geoff Johns had to set the record straight when we spoke to him at San Diego Comic-Con 2018! As you can see in the video above, Geoff Johns shoots down theories that his upcoming DC “prestige-format” miniseries The Three Jokers is in any way connected to Todd Phillips’ Joker origin movie.

HOW MUCH THE DC UNIVERSE WILL COST AND WHAT COMICS AND SHOWS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT LAUNCH

Fans who can’t wait to test out DC’s new digital subscription service, DC Universe, won’t have to wait too much longer – the company has launched pre-orders for DC Universe on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, in addition to revealing pricing plans for the platform and the first trailer for the service’s new live-action series Titans.

Emma Thompson Joining ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

The actress will reprise the role of Agent O, the chief of the Men in Black organization. Emma Thompson is returning to the world of Men In Black. The actress is joining Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Sony’s Men in Black reboot that is set to begin production this month in London. Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani are also part of the big-name cast, as is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bad guy Rafe Spall and star street-dancing duo Les Twins, aka Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, plot and character details are largely being kept secret, but it is known that Thompson will reprise the role of Agent O, the chief of the Men in Black organization.

